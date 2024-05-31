Multi-platinum-selling recordingartist Cory Gunz is back at it again with his latest single “Real Rights” featuring Jim Jones and Whispers released via YMCMB/Militia.

The song’s cover art is an ode to the John Singleton classic 1991 film Boyz N The Hood. Produced by Jahlil Beats, “Real Rights” effortlessly serves as a summer anthem. On the track, Cory doesn’t back down from a challenge and is joined by Harlem head honcho Jim Jones with an assist from Whispers on the chorus, as they rap about what it means to be a “real right.” The release of “Real Rights” serves as the fourth single off Cory’s upcoming mixtape Loosie Pack 3 set to drop on June 11th.

The Bronx native has been on a hot streak, consistently releasing new music. “Real Rights” comes off the heels of “Die Slowly” featuring Chris Rivers, “Redrum (Freestyle Militia Mix),” “Laundry” and “Rick Owens x Nike Tech” featuring Jae’won which have been featured on various playlists such as Spotify’s State of Mind playlist, Apple Music’s BARS and others.

