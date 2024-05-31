Multi-platinum-selling recordingartist Cory Gunz is back at it again with his latest single “Real Rights” featuring Jim Jones and Whispers released via YMCMB/Militia


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The song’s cover art is an ode to the John Singleton classic 1991 film Boyz N The Hood. Produced by Jahlil Beats, “Real Rights” effortlessly serves as a summer anthem. On the track, Cory doesn’t back down from a challenge and is joined by Harlem head honcho Jim Jones with an assist from Whispers on the chorus, as they rap about what it means to be a “real right.” The release of “Real Rights” serves as the fourth single off Cory’s upcoming mixtape Loosie Pack 3 set to drop on June 11th.

The Bronx native has been on a hot streak, consistently releasing new music. “Real Rights” comes off the heels of Die Slowly” featuring Chris Rivers, “Redrum (Freestyle Militia Mix),” “Laundry”  and Rick Owens x Nike Tech” featuring Jae’won which have been featured on various playlists such as Spotify’s State of Mind playlist, Apple Music’s BARS and others.

Advertisement

No More Stories

About The Author

The Source Magazine Staff Writer

Related Posts