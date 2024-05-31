Grammy-nominated Christian artist Deitrick Haddon has released his latest studio album, One Night In California.

This 17-track collection offers a personal worship session featuring standout records such as “Without You,” “Covered (Under D Blood),” “Never Be The Same,” “Momma We Made It,” “The Lord Will Make A Way,” and “One Day.” The album marks Haddon’s first solo work since his 2022 release, A Deitrick Haddon Christmas.

Addressing criticism regarding his methods, catalog, and marriage, Haddon expresses gratitude to God for seeing him through tough times. The album showcases Haddon’s diverse talent, from timeless choir classics to contemporary hits, maintaining his reputation as a dynamic artist.

The title track, inspired by Usher’s “Confessions,” details the events that led Haddon to turn to Christ, addressing speculation and rumors about his past. This bold move is especially daring in religious circles, yet Haddon pushes boundaries while creating a memorable hit. One Night In California is poised to spark conversations and resonate with listeners for years.