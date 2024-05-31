On the same day as Donald Trump’s historic criminal conviction, an essay by former producer Bill Pruitt, published in Slate on Thursday, renewed allegations about the former President’s behavior on the set of The Apprentice. This is not a new claim, but someone who was around back then backed it up with details for the first time.

Pruitt claims Trump used the n-word to describe a Black contestant, Kwame Jackson, and frequently commented on women’s appearances. Remember Kwame? He almost won the series’ inaugural season.

Now, of course, these allegations may not be so shocking because we’re talking about Donald Trump as they echo known aspects of Trump’s public and private behavior. This is who he is; if you deny that, you live in a fantasy world. The piece on Slate does provide direct testimony from Pruitt, reviving previous accusations of Trump using racial slurs.

Naturally, a Trump campaign spokesperson denied the claims made in Pruitt’s essay. As Trump seeks to attract Black voters and women for the 2024 election, it’s unclear how this essay might influence voters’ perceptions—probably not for his cult. However, the essay casts a renewed spotlight on Trump’s troubling history.

Pruitt details how Apprentice producers crafted Trump’s image as a successful businessman and effectively concealed his racist and sexist comments. “We scammed. We swindled. Nobody heard the racist and misogynistic comments or saw the alleged cheating, the bluffing, or his hair taking off in the wind,” Pruitt writes on Slate.

Now, get this: If you believe Pruitt, Trump dismissed Jackson’s strong performance in the final challenge, allegedly saying, “Yeah, but, I mean, would America buy a n—winning?” Pruitt described how such comments were edited out of the show and doubted the tapes would ever surface.

Pruitt also claims Trump prevented a camera operator from joining him on an elevator because she was “too heavy” and openly commented on another woman’s appearance, saying, “that’s all I want to look at.” He also recalls Trump referring to a contestant by gesturing toward his chest.

The essay revisits familiar issues, highlighting Trump’s history of racist remarks and misogynistic behavior, including over 20 women accusing him of sexual misconduct and his infamous Access Hollywood tape.

For Trump’s core supporters, the MAGA crowd, these revelations will surely not change their support, but the essay reignites discussions about his attitudes toward women and minorities. As Trump aims to win pivotal swing voters in 2024, these allegations underscore his challenges in gaining support from these groups.