The Queens emcee Grafh and Wu-Tang icon Method Man trade verses on how their hustles fuel their successes on “Fight For Love.” The new track distributed through MNRK, is a compelling blend of thought-provoking lyrics and dynamic beats, is available on all major streaming platforms.

Grafh discusses how he turns “opps into opportunities” and outworks his competition in the streets. Throughout the song, he raps about being faithful in fighting for what he wants with love on the 38 Spesh produced track. Spesh is also the producer for Grafh’s upcoming album, God’s Timing.

Method Man provides a classic verse about getting it from the bottom and being a veteran in the concrete jungle. He raps, “Musically, you’re lying. To say I’m lying is lunacy. Truthfully, no schooling these rappers; they dying, truancy. Welcome to the jungle, no need to Google me. I’m bomb, give me my space Tom, you’re losing me. Too much Uncle Tom-ing and Tomfoolery…”

When asked about the song, Grafh stated, “‘Fight For Love’ is just pure classic hip hop. The music gave me a futuristic Wu-Tang vibe. Method Man came on the track and completely slaughtered it. This is one of my favorite songs on the upcoming project,”

Their collaboration promises to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year, showcasing their unmatched talent and profound lyrical prowess.

Grafh can be seen currently on Joyner Lucas’s “Not Now, I’m Busy” tour.