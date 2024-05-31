Jay Ellis, star of HBO’s Insecure and co-star in Maverick, was just announced to join Mindy Kaling’s basketball comedy series Running Point for Netflix. The series also stars Kate Hudson.

Here’s the official synopsis:

When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Hudson) is appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.

Here’s the rundown of who Ellis will play … He’s set to come in as a recurring role of Jay Brown, whelp at least he keeps his real first name, who is a “former celebrated basketball player-turned-head coach who has led his team to multiple championships” as reported in Shadow and Act.

Here’s the rest of the cast aside from Ellis and Hudson … Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada and Dane DiLiegro.

“Running Point” is being produced by Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television. Kaling co-writes and executive produces alongside fellow The Mindy Project alums Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, who serves as the showrunner.