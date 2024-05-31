Rock icon Lenny Kravitz opened up about his deeply personal journey of celibacy and his hopes for finding the right woman. The 59-year-old musician revealed that he has not been in a serious relationship for the past nine years, a decision he attributes to a spiritual commitment.

In a candid interview with The Guardian, Kravitz revealed, “Yes. It’s a spiritual thing,” he affirmed when asked about his celibacy. The singer, known for his hits like “Fly Away” and “American Woman,” has always embraced a lifestyle that blends his creative passions with a sense of deeper spiritual purpose. This choice to abstain from intimate relationships until finding the right partner is a testament to that ethos.

Kravitz’s commitment to celibacy is not driven by a lack of interest in relationships. In fact, he expressed a genuine desire to be in a relationship, although he acknowledged potential challenges. “I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live,” he admitted. This self-awareness highlights the rocker’s understanding of how his independent lifestyle and personal habits might impact future relationships.

Despite these potential obstacles, Kravitz remains hopeful about meeting someone who aligns with his values and lifestyle. His openness about this journey offers a rare glimpse into the personal life of a man often seen as a rock ‘n’ roll heartthrob, showing a sensitive side to his personality.

