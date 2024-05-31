GRAMMY award-winning, genre-bending R&B superstar Lucky Daye has released his new single “Soft” via Keep Cool/RCA Records, offering a preview of his forthcoming album Algorithm, set to drop on June 28. The dynamic new single follows the release of “HERicane,” building anticipation for the full album.

“‘Soft’ is about how love can come over a person and make them feel vulnerable, and whilst it’s unexpected, it’s also okay to embrace it,” said Lucky Date. “To be comfortable doing the things society labels “soft” like cuddling, PDA, hugging and kissing – shamelessly. It’s about a lover putting a spell on you but that spell is in fact love itself.”

Algorithm is inspired by Lucky Daye’s desire to break free from conventional industry rules and carve his own path to success. The album, created with longtime collaborators D’Mile and J. Kercy, showcases Lucky’s unique approach to defying the traditional R&B genre.

In conjunction with the new single, Lucky Daye he also announced the dates for his highly-anticipated “The Algorithm Tour,” produced by Live Nation. The tour starts on July 11 in San Francisco and will visit major cities across North America, including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Toronto. Fans can expect electrifying performances at prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall in NYC, The Greek in LA, and the Ryman in Nashville. The tour will feature support from opener Fana Hues.

Known for his incredible live vocals and high-energy shows, Lucky Daye’s upcoming tour is set to be his most ambitious yet, giving fans an unforgettable live experience.