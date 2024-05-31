Chicago’s multi-platinum rapper Polo G has finally premiered the music video for his highly anticipated single, “Angels In The Sky.” The track, teased to fans over three years ago, has generated significant excitement. After receiving over 100,000 comments on Instagram within 24 hours, demanding its release, Polo G has now gifted his fans both the song and the music video.

Reuniting with “GANG GANG” music video director Troy Roscoe, the “Angels In The Sky” video enhances the song’s emotive narrative with striking visuals. Polo G’s upcoming album, HOOD POET, will feature the track.