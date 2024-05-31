Robert DeNiro is among those elated by Donald Trump’s hush-money trial verdict. Speaking at the screening of his new film, Ezra, DeNiro said, “It’s as it should be. Justice has been served. That’s it.”

He added, “This is just one part of the whole picture, so I want to be very careful.

“This never should have gotten to this stage,” DeNiro added on Thursday (May 30), “I don’t want to be talking, but I am so upset by it. I have to say something. This is my country. This guy wants to destroy it. Period. He’s crazy.”

This follows a speech outside Trump’s trial ahead of the verdict, where the actor clashed with supporters.

“A two-bit playboy” and “a clown!”

Robert Deniro got it right! 😂 pic.twitter.com/tp8m8p1skp — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) May 28, 2024

