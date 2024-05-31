Country music’s rising star Shaboozey has unveiled his eagerly awaited album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, via EMPIRE. The album’s single, “My Fault” featuring Noah Cyrus, showcases a stunning blend of their strong vocals harmonizing over an intricate acoustic guitar melody.

“This album means the world to me, it’s a reflection of my journey and the stories that shaped me,” said Shaboozey. “Growing up in Virginia, music was our way of speaking truths and finding joy, and I tried to capture that in every track. It’s a blend of all my experiences, the highs, the lows, and everything in between. I hope when y’all listen, you feel that same connection and authenticity. It’s not just an album, it’s a piece of my soul, and I’m grateful to share it with you.”

The album boasts collaborations with notable artists Paul Cauthen, Noah Cyrus, and BigXthaPlug. Shaboozey’s star continues to rise as he cements his place in mainstream culture. His latest anthem, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” certified platinum by the RIAA, currently sits at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and previously peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart. This milestone makes Shaboozey and Beyoncé the first two Black artists to lead the chart with back-to-back #1 songs. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has amassed over 300 million streams and achieved Top 10 status in several countries, including #1 spots in Canada, Sweden, Denmark, and the UK’s Big 40.

Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going marks Shaboozey’s most ambitious work to date. The Virginia-bred singer/songwriter takes listeners on a cinematic road trip through the American West, bringing depth to his storytelling while further exploring the country/folk-inspired sound. The album includes streaming juggernaut and critically acclaimed singles “Let It Burn,” the haunting heartbreak track “Anabelle,” and the sing-along ready “Vegas,” all of which have given fans a taste of the highly awaited project.

With this album, Shaboozey solidifies his position as a singular new voice in the music scene, promising universal acclaim and a significant impact on the country music landscape.

You can hear the album below.