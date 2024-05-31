The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they will appear on HBO’s hit documentary Hard Knocks during this year’s training camp.

Since its inception in 2001, Hard Knocks has never featured the Bears, largely due to opposition from Chairman George McCaskey, who had long resisted allowing HBO access. I guess times are changing.

The arrival of No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams, a standout quarterback from USC, provides a compelling narrative for the series. Maybe that had something to do with the McCaskey’s change of heart.

Advertisement

“We are honored to feature such an iconic NFL franchise on ‘Hard Knocks,’” said Shannon Furman, NFL Films’ senior director and supervising producer. “The Chicago Bears have a talented roster, coaching staff, and front office all determined to match the expectations of a hungry fan base.”

The Bears will be the first team to report to training camp in late July and are scheduled to play the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on August 1. Talk about history made in real-time. The first episode of Hard Knocks will air at 9 p.m. ET on August 6.