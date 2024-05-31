The 2024 NBA Finals will feature a historic coaching matchup between Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks and Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics. This marks only the third time that two Black head coaches will face off in the championship series. The previous instance was in 1975 when Al Attles led the Golden State Warriors against K.C. Jones and the Washington Bullets, and in 2017, Mike Brown and the Warriors, filling in for Steve Kerr, faced Ty Lue and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Mavericks are just four wins away from securing their second championship in franchise history. The last time Dallas reached the Finals was in 2011 when they triumphed over the Miami Heat. This year’s finals appearance marks a significant milestone for Jason Kidd, a key player in the Mavericks’ 2011 title run, who seeks to lead them to victory as head coach.

On the other hand, the Celtics are chasing an unprecedented 18th NBA title, which would break their tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most championships in league history. Boston’s storied franchise boasts a record 17-5 in their past 22 Finals appearances, but they have struggled recently, losing in 2022 to the Warriors and in 2010 to the Lakers. The Celtics haven’t lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy since 2008, ending a 22-year drought from their previous win in 1986. A championship this year would snap their second-longest title drought in franchise history.

In addition to the historic coaching matchup, the Mavericks aim to become the first No. 5 seed to win an NBA title, following the 2020 Miami Heat as the only other fifth seed to reach the Finals. This exciting series promises to be a clash of legacy and determination, with both teams eager to etch their names in the NBA’s history.