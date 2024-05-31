With so many high school and college graduates walking across the stage this May/June, however, one graduate that Hip Hop cannot overlook is Fat Joe, who was recently awarded a honorary doctorate degree from Lehman College in the Bronx.

Yesterday(May 30), Dr. Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena was awarded a Doctorate of Humane Letters, which is the standard certification for celebs with outstanding philanthropic contributions to society.

Joe took to the podium to share the secrets of success with the graduates, magnifying the fact that age should not be a deterrent.

Congrats to Fat Joe on his scholarly accomplishment, proving that anyone can improve their life through education.