In conjunction with AAPI Month and ahead of her FRIENDZ album re-release, Vietnamese R&B/Pop singer Mai Lee (@maileemusic) delivered a special live performance of “Von (Love Me Like The First Time).” The intimate concert, part of her Lunar New Year (Unplugged) event, was filmed at STL’s iconic Mai Lee Restaurant in Brentwood. Mai Lee was joined by guitarist Connor Low and background singers Shanelle Scott, Dabriel Moore, and Brittny Holloway, complementing the Bradd Young & Vega Heartbreak produced track.

Mai Lee’s performance celebrates the rich culture she represents, blending her Vietnamese heritage with her Missouri upbringing. Known for her soulful vocals, Mai Lee’s music transcends boundaries, creating a unique genre-blending sound influenced by her performing arts education. She has shared the stage with notable artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, 2 Chainz, Fetty Wap, Estelle, and Busta Rhymes, captivating audiences of over 20,000 people.

Her latest performance exemplifies her ability to merge music and fashion, offering a medley of the people and places that shape her artistry. As she gears up for the FRIENDZ album re-release, Mai Lee continues to enchant fans with her intoxicating voice and powerful performances.

