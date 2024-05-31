Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith hit the Bad Boys: Ride or Die red carpet together. The event went down Thursday evening (May 30) ahead of the film’s June 7 release date.

The appearance was the first for both stars since they announced they had been separated for seven years. Also in attendance was the entire Smith family, including their children Willow and Jaden, Will’s son Trey, and Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Will Smith brought out all his ride or dies for #BadBoys! He got support at the L.A. premiere from wife Jada Pinkett Smith, kids Trey, Willow and Jaden, and Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/p7fIlJBYFX — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 31, 2024

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is here. Following early screenings on Thursday evening, social media is talking that talk with reactions to the newest installment of the Will Smith, Martin Lawrence action franchise. “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” screenings occurred in major cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, D.C., Houston, Philadelphia, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Get this, some fans were lucky at one particular screening in Los Angeles, where stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence made a surprise appearance, handing out hot dogs and Skittles, a nod to one of the film’s opening scenes.

The duo returns to lead the cast, which also features newcomers and familiar faces such as Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, and Tasha Smith, with appearances by Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

Critics have praised the film. The Wrap’s Drew Taylor commented, “The new mystery is compelling” and noted that the “action sequences are loaded with inventive staging and camerawork.”

Screen Rant’s Owen Danoff added, “The action is just as good as you’d expect, and it might be the funniest yet.”

Directed by Adil & Bilall, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is written by Chris Bremner. The film is produced by Will Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Doug Belgrad, with executive producers Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter, Jon Mone, Chris Bremner, and Martin Lawrence.