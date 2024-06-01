Jennifer Lopez just canceled her ‘This Is Me… Live’ summer tour to spend more time with her family, leaving her “heartsick” over the decision, as she announced in her newsletter to fans on Friday.

The surprising announcement, shared by tour promoter Live Nation reps, said, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds, while those who bought tickets through third-party resale sites should contact their point of purchase for details.

Get this: in a special message to her fans, Lopez was heartbroken and wrote, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Now, we can’t make too much of this, but reports of poor ticket sales and unsold seats have surrounded the tour. There have been media claims that her need for family time influenced the decision amid rumors of a split with her husband, Ben Affleck. However, sources close to Lopez insist the cancellation was not due to poor ticket sales, citing strong sales in cities like Newark, Orlando, Miami, Chicago, Anaheim, and Toronto, despite seating charts for other dates indicating otherwise.

ICYMI, Lopez previously canceled seven tour dates back in April and renamed it from “This Is Me… Now” to “This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits,” aha, interesting. The move suggested a shift from focusing on her new album to including her greatest hits.