Kehlani has released her latest single, “Next 2 U,” through Atlantic Records, accompanied by a visually captivating music video. Directed by Cole Santiago and produced by Field Trip Media, the video features standout choreography by Amari “Monster” Marshall, adding a dynamic visual element to the track.

“Next 2 U” follows the success of Kehlani’s summer anthem “After Hours” and builds anticipation for her highly awaited fourth studio album, CRASH, set to drop on June 21. This album marks her first full-length release in over two years, following her 2022 chart-topping album, blue water road.

In “Next 2 U,” Kehlani continues to showcase her unique blend of soulful vocals and emotional depth, further solidifying her place in the R&B genre. The accompanying music video enhances the song’s appeal, with intricate choreography and stunning visuals that highlight Kehlani’s artistic versatility.

Fans eagerly await the arrival of CRASH, as Kehlani promises another compelling collection of tracks that demonstrate her growth and evolution as an artist. With “Next 2 U,” she sets the stage for what is sure to be another successful release.