Two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali is in talks to star in the upcoming Jurassic World film alongside Marvel’s Avengers star Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey.

As reported in The Hollywood Reporter, Ali is considering joining the star-studded cast, which already includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Rupert Friend. This film will be the next chapter in the multi-billion dollar Jurassic World franchise. It will be directed by Gareth Edwards, who you may know from the Godzilla and Warner Bros monsters universe. Production is set to begin in mid-June in London.

The creative story direction of the new story remains uncertain, particularly after the last film dramatically altered Jurassic World by releasing dinosaurs into the wild, thus endangering the ecosystem. While fans anticipate that future films will address these consequences, The Hollywood Reporter does note that no plot details have been disclosed. And, honestly, that’s common these days.

David Koepp, the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, has returned to write the script for this installment. That’s a good sign. Fans who believe the franchise has strayed might find comfort in Koepp’s return to the pages, potentially signaling a nod to the franchise’s roots.

Steven Spielberg will serve as executive producer through Amblin Entertainment, with Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley producing via Kennedy/Marshall. Universal’s executive vice president of production, Sara Scott, will oversee the project, with the studio’s creative executive Jacqueline Garell.

The film is set for a July 2, 2025 theatrical release. Thankfully. Theaters. Yes!