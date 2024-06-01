Normani’s highly anticipated debut solo album, Dopamine, is merely two weeks away from release. Yes, thank you – exhale! Get this: ahead of the album dropping, the former Fifth Harmony star just released a new single that’s already making the rounds on social media: “Candy Paint.” Written and produced by Normani alongside Brittany “Starrah” Hazzard and Tommy Brown, “Candy Paint” has been awaited by fans.

As reported on Uproxx, Normani has been teasing “Candy Paint” for a minute. Snippets leaked as far back as 2022, were featured in a Bose campaign last summer, and recently sparked a TikTok dance challenge. 2022, huh? Well, alright then!

But it was worth the wait. The full version of the track lives up to the hype, with Normani showcasing her vocal prowess against an infectious and unexpected beat. In the song’s chorus, she sings, “If you let me take him, you might never get him back / I’m a baddie, and I don’t know how to act / Booty candy painted with the diamond in the back,” flaunting her starlet status while paying homage to her Houston roots.

Check this out, “Candy Paint” follows the release of “1:59,” which features Gunna, just a few weeks ago.

Fans of Normani have been patiently awaiting Dopamine, which has been years in the making.

“For me, this upcoming album is not just about music coming out. It feels like a representation of everything I’ve gone through to get to this moment,” Normani told Who What Wear of the project. “I know I needed time, experiences, and space coming out of [Fifth Harmony] in order to become the version of myself I needed to be. Without [all of that], I would not be able to exist within the creative space that I am in now. I would not be able to make the type of music I’m making now.”