Porsche, Jaguar And Formula E Team Up With Sprayground For Fashion Collaboration

Sprayground, the celebrity-favorite travel fashion brand, is making a pit stop to elevate Formula E fashion with its newest collaboration featuring track titans Porsche and Jaguar. This collaboration packs an energetic edge three artistically-designed bags that redefine the contemporary style of Formula E with an iconic motorsport bloodline.

The collection features three backpacks inspired by the cars seen racing on its dynamic circuits. Each backpack incorporates Sprayground’s iconic shark-mouth design and is tailored to the respective brand’s color scheme and identity.

● The Formula-E backpack pays homage to the adrenaline-pumping world of Formula E. It draws inspiration from the high-speed all-electric racing and comes in a sleek, black vegan leather with signature blue-green embellishments.

● Porsche’s backpack showcases elegance and precision in an adorned red, black and white design, showcasing the German car company’s logo and race numbering.

● Jaguar’s backpack completes the collection with black, white, and gold panels that capture the essence of Jaguar’s renowned signature style. It is perfectly finished with their famous logo and race number.

An innovative feature of these backpacks is the LED lighting incorporated into the design, powered by a battery system. This feature not only adds a unique aesthetic appeal but also enhances visibility and safety in low-light conditions.

Sprayground initially grabbed worldwide attention with the ‘Hello My Name’ backpack over 13 years ago. Sprayground’s founder, David BenDavid (DBD), aimed to create a brand that reflected his childhood and upbringing. Growing up exposed to the streetwear and art scene, DBD harnessed that inspiration into creativity now admired worldwide.

The Formula E collection will be available online at www.sprayground.com and exclusive boutiques nationwide this June 2, 2024.