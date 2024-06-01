STARZ is thrilled to unveil an exclusive sneak peek from the season four part one premiere of “Power Book II: Ghost,” set to premiere on Friday, June 7, at midnight ET on the STARZ app. This premiere coincides with the 10th anniversary of the original “Power” series debuting on STARZ. The episode will also air on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

Titled “I Don’t Die Easy,” the premiere finds Tariq and Brayden in a perilous situation. They must devise a plan to ensure their safety as Noma and the Tejadas intensify their efforts to eliminate them. Meanwhile, Monet fights for her survival and for another chance to set things right for her children.“Power Book II: Ghost” continues to expand the “Power” universe, bringing intense drama, suspense, and complex characters to the forefront. As the stakes get higher, fans can expect more twists and turns in this highly anticipated season.Don’t miss the return of “Power Book II: Ghost” and the beginning of an action-packed season that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tune in to the STARZ app at midnight ET or catch the linear broadcast on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.