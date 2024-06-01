Key Glock has released the music video for his recent single “Q-Dogz.” Over a haunting beat, Glock delivers sharp lyrics, including a nod to the historically Black fraternity Omega Psi Phi. In his verses, he confidently dismisses his competition, rapping, “Cappin ’bout bodies they ain’t got none / These b*tches actin’ like they ain’t got no flops / Get back gang you know the outcome.” He stays focused on his ambitions, admitting, “Get money and my daughter only thing that make me cool off.”

The video, embodying the “Q-Dogz” mentality, features Glock with his crew and a pack of pitbulls, symbolizing their readiness to confront any challenges. The visuals emphasize the song’s themes of loyalty and dominance.

“Q-Dogz” is Glock’s third single this month, following “F*ck Around & Find Out” and “The Greatest.” These releases follow the success of “Let’s Go (Remix)” with Young Dolph, which peaked at #59 on the Billboard Hot 100. This remix has garnered hundreds of millions of streams and extensive radio play. The cinematic video for “Let’s Go,” directed by Chris Villa, has amassed over 10 million views, showcasing Glock’s dedication to his craft with fight choreography and stunts.

