Cher has finally broken her silence and is standing by her man following a fight that broke out in Cannes last month between her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards and Travis Scott, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to simply state:

I’m Proud of Alexander.

He Didn’t Start The fight

Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him

While it remains unclear exactly what sparked the fight, it occurred on May 23 at nightclub owner Richie Akiva’s “THE AFTER” party, which took place following the AmfAR Gala at Cannes Film Festival. Edwards was in attendance with his group (which included Cher, Tyga, and others). Other celebs attending the event included Future, Evan Ross, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Jonas and others, many of whom took turns DJing throughout the night.

The fight appeared to start as words were exchanged between Scott and Tyga when they both found themselves behind the booth. Video footage shows Edwards and Scott getting into a shoving match before security intervenes and an emcee tells them to break it up and “take that sh** outside.”

Tyga was not involved in the physical altercation, nor was Cher.

Both Tyga and Scott have been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner in the past, although there is no indication that this fight had anything to do with her. Cher, 78, has been dating Edwards, 38, on and off for about two years. Edwards is an executive at Universal Music Group and has produced for Tyga in the past. (The two are also reportedly good friends.) Edwards has a child with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, whom he broke up with in 2021.