HostColor.com, a prominent global provider of Edge Server Hosting services, has recently expanded its Cloud Infrastructure Hosting to encompass 12 U.S. data centers. These data centers are strategically located in key cities such as Ashburn, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, New York, Phoenix, and Seattle. This expansion allows HostColor to offer a comprehensive range of Cloud Servers, including Public Cloud Servers and Hosted Private Clouds, specifically tailored to cater to the internal technology workflows of organizations.

Notably, Newark, NJ, New York City, and Dallas, Texas serve as HostColor’s primary locations for the provision of Public and Hosted Private Clouds. The Dallas-based servers are equipped with high-speed internet bandwidth ports of either 100 Mbps or 1000 Mbps, along with unrestricted data transfer and no egress fees for internet traffic.

Public Cloud Servers provided by HostColor are instrumental in hosting websites and various software applications that deliver services to the public internet. On the other hand, the Hosted Private Cloud infrastructure is utilized by organizations to host internal workflows in a completely isolated network environment, inaccessible via the public internet. Access to these private cloud environments is facilitated through a secure virtual private network, with custom security rules and policies enforced by the infrastructure owner.

HostColor’s Cloud infrastructure services are built on Proxmox VE’s cloud automation technology platform, offering full customization with the client’s preferred Linux distribution or Microsoft Windows OS. Additionally, a wide array of open-source software applications, also known as control panels, are available at no extra cost with specific Linux operating systems.

In a recent announcement, HostColor unveiled enhancements to its hosting service portfolio, particularly its New York Dedicated Servers. These upgrades feature bare-metal servers equipped with advanced AMD Ryzen and AMD EPYC processors, high-speed NMVe SSD-based storage, and a substantial 30,000 GB data transfer quota on a 10-gigabit network connection.

Furthermore, HostColor.com offers Edge Cloud and Bare-Metal Servers in New York from several data center locations, including addresses at 25 Broadway, 60 Hudson St, 111 8th Avenue, 85 10th Avenue, 601 West 26th Street, 150 Varick Street, 7 Teleport Dr in Staten Island, and 480 N Bedford Rd in Chappaqua, NY. The company’s Points of Presence (POPs) in the Tri-state area are strategically situated in New Jersey at multiple addresses, further solidifying its platform for the provisioning of Semi-Managed, Cloud, and Bare-Metal Dedicated Servers from 100 edge data center locations worldwide.

HostColor’s Data Centers

The company provisions U.S. Bare-Metal and Cloud servers from Albany, New York; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Ashburn and Herndon Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Amarillo, Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Bend and Portland, Oregon; Billings, Montana; Birmingham, Alabama; Boise, ID; Cambridge/Boston, Massachusetts; Casper, Wyoming; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Detroit, Michigan; Honolulu, Hawaii; Indianapolis, Indiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa, Florida; Kansas City and Saint Louis, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; Little Rock, Arkansas; Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, Santa Clara, and San Diego, California; Madison, Wisconsin; Miami, Florida; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Nashville, Kentucky; New Orleans, Louisiana; New York City and the State of New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Philadelphia and Pittsburgh Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle and Spokane, Washington; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The company’s other North American Edge locations are Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver in Canada. In Europe, HostColor delivers dedicated hosting services from edge data centers in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and London in the UK; Athens in Greece; Amsterdam and The Hague, Netherlands; Paris and Reims, France; Frankfurt and Munich, Germany; Barcelona, Madrid, and Zaragoza, Spain; Milano, Italy; Vienna, Austria; Helsinki, Sweden, and ten other European cities. The company’s Asian on-net edge server locations are Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

In South America, HostColor.com delivers bare-metal and cloud hosting services from data centers in Buenos Aires and Sao Paolo.