The new track “You Lose” by Mzzltvv is a profound example of how the mix of music and dance from early childhood can help influence the artistic sound of singers and songwriters. Mzzltvv has been involved in the world of music since the age of four when she was chosen to be on stage for a summer play. Since then she has continuously pursued music, creating new melodies and songs at every opportunity.

As she grew dancing became another one of her outlets as she performed jazz, hip-hop, and ballet. All these creative influences are clear in her upbeat music that utilizes many creative rhythms and melodies. However, while her songs might sound to the untrained ear as fun, in reality, they hold deeper truths and meanings.

Drawing inspiration from soulful artists like Etta James, Whitney Houston, Otis Redding, and Amy Winehouse, Mzzltvv uses her own immigrant roots, and experiences from growing up to infuse her music with more depth, honesty, and sincerity. Listening to her lyrics is like slowly lifting the veil on her life and finding out more and more of her life experiences. While Mzzltvv is a private person, showcased by her use of a pseudonym, she has been revealing more and more parts of herself through her compositions which are clouded with deep emotion, and lyrics that are meant to help invigorate the imagination and soul.

