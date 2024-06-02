In the realm of YouTube marketing, few agencies capture attention quite like Something Media. Founded by Cedrik Paré-Dufour and Gabriel Leblanc-Picard, who serve as co-founders and CEOs, this dynamic duo excels as marketers and demonstrates a deep passion for YouTube. Cedrik Paré-Dufour delved into several entrepreneurial ventures before realizing the profound impact YouTube could have in empowering individuals.

Something Media excels in deeply understanding YouTube’s intricate mechanisms, from its algorithms to continually changing trends. Their method of engaging with clients is truly unique and personalized. Something Media takes pride in developing strategies specifically tailored to each brand’s identity, goals, and target audience. They offer a wide range of services, such as influencer marketing, targeted social campaigns, and detailed community management, to guarantee that every aspect of a brand’s YouTube presence is optimized for success. The impressive track record of Something Media speaks volumes. They have forged impactful influencer partnerships and driven measurable results through strategic campaigns. One notable example of their success is their work with prominent channels such as Mr. Beast, where they served as Social Media Content Strategists in April 2024.

During their time with Mr. Beast, Something Media was responsible for ideating engaging concepts to entertain millions of viewers worldwide, developing creative video concepts to capture audience attention, and researching market trends and competitor activities to stay ahead of the curve. As a result of their efforts, the Mr. Beast brand accumulated a total of 453,154,993 views, generating an estimated total revenue of $906,309.99.

Overall, Something Media’s ability to deliver tangible results and drive success for their clients is awe-inspiring. Their expertise in influencer partnerships and strategic campaigns sets them apart as a top agency in the industry.

“Choosing Something Media means partnering with a team dedicated to excellence. We’re passionate about delivering real results and helping brands outshine their competition. We’re ready to take your brand’s YouTube presence to the next level,” said Cedrik Paré-Dufour, Co-founder and CEO of Something Media.