Adele is not allowing homophobia at any of her shows. While on stage at Caesars Palace for her residency at the top of Pride Month, dele stopped to address a fan who yelled “Pride Sucks.”


“Did you come to my f–kin’ show and say, ‘Pride sucks?’” Adele said. “Are you f–king stupid? Don’t be so f–king ridiculous.”

She added, “If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?”

