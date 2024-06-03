Fifty years after its inception in the boroughs of the Bronx of New York City, breaking—or “breakdancing,” as most may know it—is continuing to captivate audiences worldwide. This is especially true now that it will be featured in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Almost ten years ago, in 2015, Jussi “Focus” Sirviö founded B-Boy and B-Girl Dojo, the first online breakdancing school. In 2021, Jussi Sirviö was appointed Head Coach of the Finland Team for breakdancing.

Lavall “Brisk” Chichester, the founder and CEO of Growth Skills, recognized the need for an online platform for authentic breakdancing education and joined forces with Sirviö to enable others to learn how to breakdance.

The expressive and dynamic form of dance has evolved into a global phenomenon, with brands like Red Bull, Monster, and Nike investing in breakdancing to tap into the buying power of its international audience.

Chichester, also known as B-boy Brisk, is not just a fan of the dance but a world-class breaker himself. In a statement, he shared his enthusiasm for his and Sirviö’s collaboration, during which he stated: “bboydojo.com will help people learn how to break and help brands connect with this amazing audience. Breaking helped me gain self-confidence, stay in shape, and connect me with an amazing global community of friends. It is more than just a dance form; it’s a culture, a community, a way to stay in shape, and a unique form of expression.”

The collaboration between Chichester and Sirviö was inspired by a two-decade-long friendship that began at Red Bull’s “Beat Rider Academy” for breakdancing. Having identified a gap in the resources for aspiring breakdancers, Sirviö founded the B-Boy and B-Girl Dojo, which has since evolved into a platform where people can learn from top dancers like B-boy RoxRite, Storm, Pluto, Menno, and even those who will be competing in the Olympics. The platform also allows brands to connect with their members and broader audience through content and social media, product placement, and influencer campaigns with world-renowned instructors.

Sirviö said, “Partnering with Lavall or ‘Brisk’ and the Growth Skills team is amazing. They know the dance and the community. They share our team’s vision and have already been impactful. Our platform will teach the next generation of casual breakers and Olympic athletes. Our ability to connect brands with our breaking community is also a plus. This will help the community flourish. I’m glad Growth Skills is now part of our historic journey.”

Sirviö’s commitment to breakdancing extends beyond coaching an Olympic team. With aspirations to continue to source the best breakdancing instructors, develop courses, and foster a global community to preserve and grow the art form, bboydojo.com serves over 1,000 students across 80 countries. With Growth Skill’s investment, bboydojo.com can now become a hub for breakdancing enthusiasts worldwide, wherein those intrigued or even immersed in the dance form can preserve and evolve the breakdancing phenomenon.