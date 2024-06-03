Bobby Shmurda is telling fans not to expect music from him. Shmura hit X to reveal “it’s pointless” due to streaming services.

“Stop asking me to drop music,” Shmurda shared. “American DSPs don’t allow real Bodman on playlists because I don’t paint my fingers, so it’s pointless until something is done with the people who own, run and manage these platforms.”

