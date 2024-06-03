Bobby Shmurda is telling fans not to expect music from him. Shmura hit X to reveal “it’s pointless” due to streaming services.
“Stop asking me to drop music,” Shmurda shared. “American DSPs don’t allow real Bodman on playlists because I don’t paint my fingers, so it’s pointless until something is done with the people who own, run and manage these platforms.”
You can read it all from Bobby below.
Stop asking me to drop music American DSP don’t allow real Bodman on playlists because I don’t paint my fingers so it’s pointless so until something is done with the people who own, runs, and manages these platforms pic.twitter.com/njPGNyKiIV— Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) June 2, 2024