Bobby Shmurda is telling fans not to expect music from him. Shmura hit X to reveal “it’s pointless” due to streaming services.


“Stop asking me to drop music,” Shmurda shared. “American DSPs don’t allow real Bodman on playlists because I don’t paint my fingers, so it’s pointless until something is done with the people who own, run and manage these platforms.”

You can read it all from Bobby below.

