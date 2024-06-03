DC Young Fly is honoring Ms. Jacky Oh on the first anniversary of her death. Hitting Instagram, DC shared a message about his late lover.

🤎🤎#ThisShitForEver 1 year already 😞 shit feel like yesterday!!! Being frustrated aint gon work cause its gon make yu more frustrated… yu jus gotta keep GOD first and jus stay positive and not lose focus… cause this shit will have u all over the place… #NotAPostImTrynaGetUseTo … jus wannna kiss yo dam faceee i love u mama🤎🤎

In April, DC Young Fly pulled the curtain back on his life and how seeing BBLs triggers him as he recovers from losing his partner, Ms. Jacky Oh.

Appearing on Funky Friday with Cam Newton, DC Young Fly reflects on the accidental death of his partner as she was getting a BBL.

“This is what I’m reminded of everyday,” DC Young Fly said. “If you look at the women today, it’s a lot of women who have BBLs when you go outside. So I’m constantly reminded, like, they made it. There go another big booty. She made it. Go in the club, oh, these motherfuckers in here made it.”

DC Young Fly encourages men to compliment their women more, and for women to be receptive. You can hear the whole conversation below.