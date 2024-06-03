Eazy the Block Captain is catching eyes after he called Remy Ma his “favorite person” in an Instagram post celebrating Remy’s birthday. The two have been rumored to be dating, leaving questions about the status of Remy Ma’s marriage to Papoose.

No one has explicitly spoken on either relationship, leaving some fans to question Eazy and Remy just have a really strong friendship.

In December 2023, alleged audio of Eazy The Block Captain hit YouTube, detailing to a friend that Remy and Pap’s marriage was over.

Additionally, the audio reveals Remy wanted Eazy to keep the relationship low, and Papoose had already pulled up on the battle rapper, punching him in the face. In the audio, Eazy also wants to run the fight back, but Remy has constantly pulled up to her home.

“I think he like [feeling like] I beat up my girl new dude”

Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain also hit a Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles game together. The sighting of the two fueled rumors about the status of the marriage of Remy and Papoose.

In September 2023, Remy Ma’s Chrome 23 Battle Rap showcase ‘I Do What I Want’ featuring Geechi Gotti and Eazy the Block Captain had the internet buzzing. Geechi brought up alleged rumors that Remy Ma was cheating on her husband Papoose with Eazy the Block Captain. In the viral verse heard around the internet, Geechi talks to Remy claiming Papoose fought Eazy.

Now video surfaces of Remy and Eazy together on stage and Eazy responds to Geechie during the battle and critics are claiming— Eazy didn’t deny the allegations.

Courtney B contributed to this report.