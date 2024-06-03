The new song “Anyway,” produced by Mark Murrille, was released by Fine China, the rising artist from Queens, New York. In just three official releases, “Anyway” is quickly rising to the top of Fine China’s discography. The song has received over 50,000 Spotify plays in less than three weeks, while the music video has nearly reached 50,000 views on YouTube. This song can potentially be one of the summer’s biggest hits.

Fine China joined the rap trio Faith And Money in 2009, marking the beginning of her musical career. By 2024, she had only released three singles and had already established herself as a formidable solo musician. Her thoughtfully composed and broadly appealing music draws inspiration from her own life experiences and serves as the ideal background for happy occasions and savoring life’s finer things.

Fine China has a strong sense of community service and musical ability. She makes a difference and helps the less fortunate by using her music as a platform for social action.

“Anyway,” a song that will take Fine China to new heights, demonstrates her indisputable aura and creative approach. Her distinct sound, commitment, and work ethic establish her as a formidable force in the music industry.