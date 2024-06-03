Yesterday marked the 30th anniversary of the hottest music event of the summer – HOT 97’s Summer Jam hip-hop festival. To celebrate this milestone, HOT 97 brought together legendary acts and today’s most viral sensations, creating an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Whether you were a long-time listener or a new fan, there was something for everyone to dance, bop, and recite rhymes to.


Held at the state-of-the-art UBS Arena, the festival drew a crowd of 19,000 fans eager to party with their favorite acts. The energy was electric from the Pre-Summer Jam festival all the way to the main show.

Asap Ferg, 41 HOT97 Summer Jam

ASAP Ferg

Big Daddy Kane

Doja Cat (4)

DSC 0694

Chart-topping artists who lit up the stage included Doja Cat, Sexyy Red, French Montana, Davido, Gunna, and some of hip hop’s fresh faces Connie Diamond, Lola Brooke, and Cash Cobain. Hip hop legends Method Man and Redman rocked the stage with a powerful rendition of “Da Rockwilder,” igniting the crowd.

French Montana HOT97 Summer Jam

Funk Flex

Gunna (1)

Honey Bxby

Kyle Richh

Lola Brooke captivated the audience with her sizzling summer hits “Don’t Play With It” and “You.” Viral rising star Cash Cobain kept the energy soaring with his show-stopping performance of “Fisherrr” and other crowd favorites. Big Daddy Kane shared a heartfelt moment with the crowd, bringing out the late Mister Cee’s brother and sister to commemorate the Hot 97 DJ Mister Cee tribute with a moment of silence, instructing the crowd to throw up C’s. Headliner Doja Cat didn’t come to play, giving a trancing performance and bringing out surprise guests ASAP Ferg, Busta Rhymes, and crowd favorite Gunna before closing out her set with fan-favorite “Paint The Town Red.”

LolaBrooke

methodman

Offset

RayRay and Lola Brooke

Redman

The exclusive media lounge was buzzing with artists such as Offset, ASAP Ferg, YG Marley, Bay Swag, Davido, and more. Celebrities enjoyed exclusive Ellesse apparel gifts from The Now PR and engaged in epic interviews with Fox 5’s Lisa Evers as well as HOT 97 personalities DJ Mike Medium and DJ Wallah. Ending the red carpet, Sexxy Red turned heads and made jaws drop with her unique teddy bear. The excitement was palpable as they mingled with the press and greeted fans, setting the tone for an extraordinary evening.

HOT 97 Summer Jam’s 30th anniversary was more than a concert; it was a historic celebration of hip hop, showcasing the genre’s enduring legacy and vibrant future.

Watch the recap below!

