Jennifer Lopez has released an official statement on the cancellation of her tour:

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary

I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

In a previous press statement, Lopez said she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Additionally, Jennifer Lopez may be watching $90 million escape her grasp. According to Page Six, MGM is watching the performance of Lopez’s ticket sales nationwide, leading to questions regarding a 90-show residency she agreed to at MGM Grand.

An insider says, “MGM is watching her not doing well on the road. They are very nervous. It’s pretty rare you have a poor tour and then go to Vegas.” An alternative is believed to be less money for fewer dates.

In March, Jennifer Lopez slashed shows from her This Is Me… Now tour. But it ultimately was canceled

In February, Jennifer Lopez expanded her highly anticipated return to the touring stage with additional performances in Miami, Toronto, and New York City as part of This Is Me…Now The Tour. After a five-year hiatus, Lopez is making a triumphant comeback following her immensely successful 2019 tour, grossing over $50 million with sold-out venues nationwide.

The tour coincides with the global release of Lopez’s album This Is Me…Now and Amazon Original This Is Me…Now: A Love Story on Feb. 16th, along with the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, released on Prime Video on February 27th.