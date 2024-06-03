Whelp, that changed pretty quickly. The highly anticipated boxing bout between Jake Paul and iconic heavyweight former champion Mike Tyson has been postponed due to Tyson’s recent medical scare, or as some called it, an emergency. Get this: Most Valuable Promotions, Paul’s boxing promotion company, made the official announcement. Paul expressed his disappointment in a video posted to X, saying he was “heartbroken” but still willing to fight Tyson once he recovered.

The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel and Matt Ehalt reported that Tyson, 57, experienced an ulcer flare-up that caused nausea and dizziness just before landing from a Miami to Los Angeles flight on May 26. Tyson’s representatives have since stated that the former heavyweight champion is “doing great.” Tyson himself confirmed he is “feeling 100 percent.” The super hyped-up fight, which was set for July 20 at AT&T Stadium, will have a new date announced on June 7. Check out both fighters’ statements following the postponement.

Tyson said, “I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Paul went on to add, “I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night. My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

ICYMI, Jake Paul is a 27-year-old social media star turned boxer and holds a 9-1 professional record, including six knockouts, with victories over former MMA stars like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (twice), Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. His only defeat was a split decision to Tommy Fury. We shouldn’t have to recap who Mike Tyson is, but he once was the undisputed world heavyweight champion, began his career with a 37-0 record, and ended it at 50-6 (two no-contests).