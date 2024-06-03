Quené Forée, the highly anticipated emerging recording artist, is poised to captivate audiences with the upcoming release of her debut single, “Good Woman”, featuring Blueasdasky and Iyn Jay. Scheduled to hit airwaves and digital platforms on June 28th, this eagerly awaited track promises to showcase Forée’s unique blend of soulful vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and irresistible melodies.

A native of Los Angeles, Quené Forée has been honing her craft and building a devoted following with her electrifying live performances and engaging presence. With “Good Woman,” she delivers a powerful anthem that speaks to the strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit of women everywhere.

Written from a place of authenticity and personal experience, “Good Woman” is a soul-stirring composition that delves into themes of love, empowerment, and self-discovery. Quené Forée teamed up with Ollie Gabriel to write the single, and left one verse available for a feature. However, when 2 feature versus came in on the same day, it was obvious that the magic of the artists combined was meant to be. Backed by lush instrumentation and expert production by Ollie Gabriel, Quené Forée’s emotive vocals breathe life into every verse, inviting listeners on a journey of introspection and empowerment.

Quené Forée’s debut single marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her musical journey. With “Good Woman,” she aims to inspire and uplift audiences while establishing herself as a formidable talent in the music industry.

“I’m thrilled to share ‘Good Woman’ with the world,” says Quené Forée. “This song is deeply personal to me, and I hope it resonates with listeners on a meaningful level. It’s about embracing your worth, owning your truth, and celebrating the strength of women everywhere.”

“Good Woman” will be available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms starting in June. Fans can stay updated on Quené Forée’s latest news and releases by following her on social media and visiting her official website.

Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/queneforee

www.youtube.com/@psandqs

www.queneforee.com

www.queneforee.com