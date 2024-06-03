Rihanna Makes Music History With Most Diamond Singles Ever by Any Female Artist

Rihanna has earned four new diamond plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), increasing her total to seven. For anyone counting, this is a record.

According to the RIAA, “Umbrella” with Jay-Z, “Work” with Drake, “Needed Me,” and “Stay” are now diamond-certified as of May 31. Let’s not ignore Jay-Z and Drake’s contributions to this feat but we won’t take anything away from a true pop queen in Bad Gal RiRi.

This follows “Diamonds” achieving diamond status in April.

Check this, Roc Nation, the label and management company that has backed Rihanna for years celebrated her achievement of holding the record for the most diamond-certified singles by a female artist.

Rihanna responded on X, “Ain’t no back n forth,” while sharing the news.

Then fans congratulated her but reminded her that they are still waiting for her next album, R9, which has been delayed for eight years since her last album, Anti.

One dedicated fan commented, “Congrats rih. I know you don’t ever have to release music again but do us a solid ONE MORE TIME. just that album please.”

“Umbrella,” featuring Jay-Z, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2007. “Work,” featuring Drake, hit No. 1 in 2016. “Stay” peaked at No. 3, and “Needed Me” reached No. 7.

So, in addition to these new diamond certifications and “Diamonds,” Rihanna’s other diamond singles include “Love the Way You Lie” with Eminem and “We Found Love” with Calvin Harris.