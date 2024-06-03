Rihanna Sets New Record for Most Diamond Singles by a Female Artist

Rihanna Sets New Record for Most Diamond Singles by a Female Artist

Rihanna is her. The music icon, billionaire mogul, and fashion superstar has officially become the woman with the most diamond-certified singles in history.

According to Billboard, Rihanna was honored with four more diamond plaques, bringing her total to seven. The latest singles to go platinum are “Umbrella” with JAY-Z, “Work” with Drake, “Needed Me” and “Stay.”

The previous entries in the Diamond Club were “Diamonds,” “Love the Way You Lie” with Eminem, and “We Found Love” with Calvin Harris.

Advertisement

You can see Rihanna’s reaction below.