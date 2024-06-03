SiriusXM announced today the opening of a state-of-the-art broadcast studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, located inside Wynn Las Vegas on the world-famous Strip.

To celebrate the opening, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer will host a live broadcast on June 5 for his SiriusXM channel, Life with John Mayer (channel 14). The special live-from-Las Vegas episode will feature Mayer playing his favorite songs and artists as well as taking phone calls from listeners around the country. Mayer is performing with Dead & Company at The Sphere in Las Vegas through August 10.

Renowned as the “Entertainment Capital of the World” for its vibrant nightlife, burgeoning sports scene, and world class multi-genre performances and residencies, Las Vegas is the perfect new home for SiriusXM as it continues its studio expansion across North America. As the leader in audio entertainment, the programming lineup in Las Vegas will feature everything from music and comedy to sports and news, bringing listeners closer to “what happens in Vegas.”

The SiriusXM Studio at Wynn Las Vegas joins SiriusXM’s broadcast studios across North America, including its headquarters in New York City’s Rockefeller Center; Washington, DC facilities in the heart of the nation’s capital; West Hollywood studios, featuring the Los Angeles performance space “The Garage”; Miami studios in South Beach; and a newly-located hub in Nashville.

“Las Vegas is a city at the center of the zeitgeist, with major artists, personalities, and sports superstars around every corner – just like you’d see in our SiriusXM studios, and we’re very excited to be opening our new SiriusXM studio in the world class Wynn Las Vegas, right on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “Finding a home inside Wynn Las Vegas and putting our state-of-the-art broadcast facility right on the Las Vegas Strip was a perfect match, and we look forward to bringing listeners across the nation right into the action 365 days a year.”

“Our collaboration with SiriusXM complements our entertainment offering,” said Brian Gullbrants, Chief Operating Officer – North America, Wynn Resorts. “The diverse programming and fresh roster of talent visiting the studio will offer listeners from afar a glimpse of the excitement that can only be found at Wynn.”

The SiriusXM Studio at Wynn Las Vegas will be home to a variety of programming, including a new series hosted by legendary hip-hop artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Flavor Flav. “Flavor Flav’s Flavor of the Week” will make its SiriusXM debut on June 10 and air weekly on LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio channel. Flav will spin tracks from his favorite classic hip-hop artists and share stories from his one-of-a-kind music career as founder of the legendary group, Public Enemy, his experiences as a TV personality, and more.

Additional SiriusXM personalities broadcasting regularly from The SiriusXM Studio at Wynn Las Vegas includes: Mad Dog Sports Radio host JT the Brick; Shannon Gunz, who hosts on Ozzy’s Boneyard as well as SiriusXM’s Octane and Turbo channels; and Eddie Trunk, host on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk, Hair Nation and Volume channels.