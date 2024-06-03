This past weekend, the first day of Black Music Month was celebrated by the San Francisco Giants by honoring the legendary Wu Tang Clan with “Wu Tang Night”. The Giants were joined by Bay Area artist Larry June and Wu Tang co-founder and producer the RZA, who participated in a ceremonial jersey swap before the game.

The San Fran artist and the Abbott displayed a moment of unity and respect from the West Coast to the East Coast, with June putting on RZA’s yankees jersey while the founding member of the Clan donned June’s Giants jersey.

Below, you can check out the sit down the RZA had with YES Networks’ own Meredith Marakovits, where he discusses his history as a Yankees fan, his Mets vs. Yankees household growing up and his favorite Yankee, “Mr. October”, Reggie Jackson.

The Yanks beat the Giants Saturday night 7-3, maintaining their top spot in the AL East while San Fran is still fighting to keep their third slot in the NationaL League West standings