Internationally acclaimed, global superstar Travis Scott and his SOLD-OUT North American CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR is officially the highest-grossing rap tour of 2024. The Grammy nominated, cultural kingpin stands alongside fellow musical giants U2, Madonna, and Depeche Mode as part of the top ten highest-grossing tours of the year.



Travis Scott’s sold-out 44-date North American CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR grossed an impressive $95.7M with an attendance of 686k and broke multiple merchandise sale records from state to state. Scott was also the first rapper in history to headline a sold-out SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles.



Travis Scott’s highly anticipated sold-out summer European arena and stadium CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour starts next month on June 28 at the GelreDome in the Netherlands. The tour has already grossed $49.9M with 425,271 tickets sold. Produced by Live Nation, the tour sold out venues such as the 43,661-capacity Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne, Germany, and the 48,300-capacity Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. The tour includes his largest-ever U.K. headline show at the 48,256-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Travis continues to be represented by James Rubin at WME.

1 Euro/Pound from every ticket sold, will go to Cactus Jack Foundation, a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

Last week, Travis Scott launched his special-edition AJ1 ELKINS Jordan Brand shoe, made with premium leather in Canary and Light Silver, and pop of Racer Blue. The co-branded AJ1 ELKINS with signature reverse Swoosh logo gives a colorful nod to the hip-hop icon’s high school alma mater in Missouri City, Texas.



In conjunction with the shoe launch, Travis Scott launched a dedicated relief fund with the Cactus Jack Foundation and Houston Food Bank to provide emergency relief to thousands of residents affected by the hurricane in Houston. Travis Scott will donate funds from his AJ1 ELKINS shoe sales to provide immediate relief and access to food for thousands of families affected.

Advertisement