Boosie Badazz is back in the Vlad TV seat and discussing Diddy’s recent fall. One of Boosie’s main questions is: Where are Diddy’s famous friends?

“Kind of torn in between the two right now, because I feel like his friends– they knew all along,” he said. “How I was raised, bro? and I’m going tell you this, a lot of people might not like this: I wouldn’t give a damn if I beat my bitch. I’m still standing up for my partner. If he beat his bitch, that’s they shit. That’s how we was raised in the ghetto.”

He added, “With how I was raised, if you beat your bitch, that’s your problem. It never made me say ‘You’re not my friend anymore.’ That’s what I stand on. I always stand on wrong or wrong, right or right, you my friend and I probably was raised a fucked up way.”

