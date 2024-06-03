Common and Drake had their lyrical tussle back in 2012. Common fired off “Sweet” and Drake had an epic verse to him on “Stay Schemin.” But what caused it all?

Appearing on Drink Champs, Common said he believes he was being subliminally dissed by Drake and it was all rooted in women.

“I felt like Drake was sending me a couple of shots, subliminals,” Common said. “I don’t know what motivated him to send me some shots but I think what for sure had me, if I’m just being real, like you know, we mess with one of the same girls….You know wars happen over women. That’s just what it is.”

That same girl was Serena Williams. You can hear Common break down the story below.