Academy Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo has been on a tear in Hollywood. The celebrated actor, whose recent credits include “Rustin,” ”The Color Purple,” “Sing Sing,” and “Euphoria,” joins Tina Fey and Steve Carell in Netflix’s upcoming comedy series The Four Seasons.

The Universal Television produced series is an adaptation of the 1981 feature film of the same name. Details about Domingo’s character remain undisclosed, but he will be a series regular.

Domingo recently earned his first Oscar nomination for portraying Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s “Rustin.” He delivered a powerful performance as Mister in Warner Bros’ “The Color Purple.” He has appeared in Ethan Coen’s “Drive-Away Dolls,” and for genre fans, he concluded an eight-season run on AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead.” His upcoming projects include the prison drama “Sing Sing,” which is already highly praised for his role. “Sing, Sing” is set to premiere July 12 via A24. The Netflix limited series “The Madness,” is on the horizon and then there’s the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” where he will portray the controversial family patriarch, Joe Jackson. “Michael” is set to release on April 18, 2025. There’s high hopes that the latter will be iconic. We’re predicting “King Richard” vibes, albeit a bit darker and more controversial? We’ll have to wait and see how Domingo shapes Jackson, for the big screen.

“The Four Seasons” is being executive produced by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, Tracey Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alan Alda and Marissa Bregman will produce. Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield handle the writing. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is producing alongside Fey’s production banner, Little Stranger, Inc.

Gersh, Liebman Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello represent Domingo.