The entire Hip Hop community is saddened after learning of the passing of Brother Marquis of the 2 Live Crew, who reportedly died yesterday(June 3), according to the group’s social media accounts. Marquis was 57 years old.

There is still no report on Marquis’ cause of death however, it has been reported that he died from natural causes and foul play is not suspected in his death.

Marquis, whose real name is Mark Ross, joined 2 Live Crew along with DJ Mr. Mixx, Fresh Kid Ice and Luke Skyywalker in the ’86. Marquis was definitely a part of the group’s hey day, appearing on albums The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are, Move Somethin’, As Nasty As They Wanna Be, Banned in the U.S.A. and As Nasty as They Wanna Be Part II.

Marquis will forever be a part of the 2 Live Crew legacy and will forever be remembered in the history of Hip Hop. Condolences to his friends and family from the Northstar Group/The Source Magazine.