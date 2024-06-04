On June 3rd, Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero hosted an exclusive screening of the latest installment in the iconic Bad Boys franchise, BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE, at The Roxy Cinema in Tribeca, New York. The intimate event was attended by New York’s finest tastemakers and friends, making it a night to remember.

The screening was followed by a live podcast, 7 PM in Brooklyn, featuring film stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. During the podcast, Smith and Lawrence reflected on the evolution of their beloved Bad Boys characters, shared behind-the-scenes stories about fan-favorite improvised scenes, and reminisced about their own “7 PM moments” in New York City.

Attendees enjoyed a special pouring of “Ode to Soul” by VII(N) The Seventh Estate, an exclusive wine crafted by Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann. The wine added a touch of elegance to the evening.

Don’t miss BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE in theaters starting Friday, June 7th.