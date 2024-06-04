In April, fans of the rap duo City Girls were left in suspense after a public spat between Yung Miami and JT hinted at potential trouble. On Monday (June 3), Yung Miami confirmed the rumors: City Girls are taking a break from their group efforts.

During an interview with Complex, Miami detailed what led her to pursue a solo project. “I think when the City Girls album [RAW] just dropped, and it didn’t do too well, and we were just trying to do our press run. The whole rollout of the album was just so bad because we were in two different spaces,” she explained.

The album, despite featuring high-profile collaborations with artists like Usher, Lil Durk, Juicy J, Kim Petras, and Muni Long, only sold 10,000 copies. Tracks such as “Good Love,” “No Bars,” and “Work For It” were included in the 18-song collection but failed to make a significant impact.

Miami elaborated on the duo’s evolving dynamics: “We’re older now, and she was doing her own thing. She’s on the West Coast; I’m in Miami. I’m doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she was doing her own thing, it just worked for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it worked for me. But when we get together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting.”

Reflecting on their decision, Miami said, “It just wasn’t working no more. So, I think we both were at a point where we were just like, ‘We probably should just do our own s**t.’”

Earlier this year, Yung Miami released her first solo single in nearly three years, “50/50,” where she addressed her critics, including DJ Akademiks. In April, she followed up with “CFWM,” featuring Detroit’s Skilla Baby.

Meanwhile, JT has also been busy with her solo career, dropping tracks like “Sideways” and “OKAY” in anticipation of her debut EP, City Cinderella.

This hiatus marks a shift for City Girls, who have been a dominant force for women in the hip hop scene. While fans may be saddened by the pause in their joint efforts, the promise of fresh solo projects from both Yung Miami and JT offers an exciting new chapter for the artists and their followers.