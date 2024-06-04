Summer is heating up and the WNBA is hotter than ever- and the league’s top ladies are showing that they’re not just insanely talented on the court, but they also have quite the eye for fashion. From the bright to the bold, we have a roundup of some of the hottest pre-game fits to kick off this record-breaking season.

Nneka Ogwumike is obviously a basketball genius…or is it JEAN-ius? Either way, the Seattle Storm forward looked stunning in her all-denim pre-game fit. Cowboy….Colson? Sydney Colson paired a full-length blue Vintage Denim Jacquard set with brown cowboy boots for the Las Vegas Aces’ season opener. Ezi Magbegor may already be dreaming of Olympic gold…or at least that’s what it seemed when the Seattle Storm star chose brightly colored gold metallic pants as her signature piece to pair with a collaborative Travis Scott WMNS bodysuit and neutral palette Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro Lows. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese rocked a sky blue fit with strategic cutouts ahead of the highly-anticipated (and ultimately controversial) game against the Indianapolis Fever. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton proved that black is always…the new black as she rocked a full black ensemble paired with muted gray Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers for the New York Liberty’s first away game of the season. However, she wasn’t all business, adding a pair of hoop earrings, a cat-ear hat, and bright lipstick to make the outfit both fun and sleek at the same time. Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard showed that they’re on the varsity squad in bright vintage letter jacket-inspired looks. The Atlanta Dream duo kept it sporty on top, but glam on bottom with Hillmon rocking neutral color boots and Howard in strappy black heels. Skylar Diggins-Smith isn’t just a snack, she’s an entire Happy Meal…or at least that was the message she sent in this brightly colored pre-game fit that she wore before the Seattle Storm’s game against the Chicago Sky, likely leaving happy with her team’s win. Proving that she can rock a jumpsuit as well as a jump shot, Caitlyn Clark shows up to Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of the Fever’s matchup against the Chicago Sky in a simple dark denim jumpsuit with white heels and a small silver purse. No word if her and Nneka Ogwumike’s denim will have their own face off when the Fever faces the Storm again on June 27th. Olivia Nelson-Ododa went for a boho-chic vibe that may have sent a subliminal message. Upon closer inspection, her pre-game brightly colored overalls are actually made up of hundreds of eyes…possibly letting the world know that all eyes are on her and the other highly talented athletes of the WNBA who are finally getting the recognition that they deserve. Aja Wilson didn’t just announce that she had a shoe….she became a walking billboard for a link that went to Nike’s page announcing that her signature shoe, the A’One, will be arriving in 2025. Marina Mabrey is getting the bag, showing up to Chicago’s game against the Indiana Fever hoping to take someone to school in a pleated skirt, oversized windbreaker, white button down, versatile neutral combat boots, and a simple small white purse. Cameron Brink showed that she came to battle in a fit that looks like it could be used to do battle with dragons as the LA Sparks faced off against the Las Vegas Aces.