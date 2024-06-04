Grammy-nominated soul icon Marsha Ambrosius has announced the release date of her highly anticipated new album, CASABLANCO, set for June 28. Fans can pre-order the album now via Aftermath/Interscope Records. The album, executive produced by hip-hop legend Dr. Dre, marks Ambrosius’ first studio release since 2018 and includes recent hit singles “One Night Stand” and “The Greatest.”

“Check out the credits, Dr. Dre,” Ambrosius said of the album. “That CASABLANCO on the way, a brand new classic about to hit.”

The collaboration began when Dr. Dre invited Ambrosius to contribute her iconic vocals to some tracks he was working on. Their chemistry in the studio quickly led to creating an entire album together. By the time of the 2023 Soul Train Awards, the British songstress had teased fans with updates on the exciting project.

With Dr. Dre’s production prowess and Ambrosius’ soulful vocals, CASABLANCO promises to be a standout addition to both artists’ impressive catalogs. The anticipation surrounding the album is high, as fans eagerly await the blend of R&B and hip-hop elements that both Ambrosius and Dre are known for.