Multi-platinum artist, producer, and best-selling author Russ launched his highly anticipated It Was You All Along world tour on May 31 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The kickoff night saw Russ performing a diverse setlist, including fan favorites like “3:15 (Breathe)” and “Handsomer,” as well as tracks from his chart-topping album SANTIAGO, released last summer.

The tour began with opening acts from 6lack and Melii, who recently collaborated with Russ. The set included “Workin On Me” featuring 6lack and “Best Friend” featuring Melii. Russ joined each artist on stage to perform their tracks, adding to the night’s excitement.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of Russ’ 10-date tour started in Seattle. It will continue through major cities, including Oakland, Inglewood, Denver, and Toronto, concluding on June 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Following the North American dates, Russ will take the “It Was You All Along” tour to the UK and Europe, performing in 20 major cities such as London, Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin. The European leg will wrap up on November 17 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Advertisement

Fans can expect an energetic and memorable experience as Russ brings his unique sound and stage presence to audiences worldwide.